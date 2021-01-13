Markets JSE firms as investors remain optimistic amid US stimulus and vaccine rollouts Stocks are steadying after Tuesday’s decline as investors remain optimistic US president-elect Joe Biden will unveil a multi-trillion dollar fiscal stimulus BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, with global markets mixed as investors assess vaccine progress and a huge US stimulus pledge against surging Covid-19 cases.

US president-elect Joe Biden’s plan to inject the virus-hit economy with “trillions” of dollars in relief measures has helped lift investor sentiment. ..