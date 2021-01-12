JSE muted as surging Covid-19 cases weigh on sentiment
A rising number of countries are seeing virus cases increasing rapidly, despite restrictions already being in place
12 January 2021 - 11:23
The JSE was a little changed on Tuesday, with global markets mixed as investors digested a US stimulus pledge and rising Covid-19 cases.
A rising number of countries are seeing virus cases rapidly increasing, despite extreme restrictions already being in place, including in SA. ..
