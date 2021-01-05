Markets

Gold slips ahead of critical elections for US Senate

Market has priced in a Democratic win in Georgia, says strategist

05 January 2021 - 07:37 Sumita Layek
Bengaluru — Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday after hitting an eight-week high, as the dollar halted its slide ahead of US Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will decide the future path of fiscal stimulus in the world's largest economy.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,938.11/oz by 0235 GMT, after hitting its highest level since November 9 at $1,945.26 earlier in the session, while US gold futures shed 0.3% to $1,941.40.

“The dollar has strengthened overnight from an over two-year low — that is weighing on prices,” said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang. “Monday’s rally largely priced in a Democratic win in the Senate election, so we’re seeing some profit-taking as well.”

Bullion jumped as much as 2.5% on Monday after the dollar slipped to its lowest since April 2018, but since then the US currency has bounced back. The dual runoff elections in Georgia will decide which party controls the US Senate. A win by Democrats would make it easier for president-elect Joe Biden to push policies such as boosting stimulus.

Meanwhile, England went into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases, while New York registered its first case of the more contagious UK strain of coronavirus.

Market participants now await the release on Wednesday of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s previous policy meeting, with expectations that policy will remain accommodative as the economy attempts a rebound.

“In view of still accelerating coronavirus crisis in the US, the Fed will ... perhaps hint at further monetary support and extension of the extra low interest rate environment beyond 2023,” Yang said.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, both of which are thought likely to result from large stimulus measures and lower interest rates.

Among other precious metals, silver was little changed at $27.22/oz, platinum lost 0.6% to $1,063.12 and palladium shed 0.5% at $2,360.68.

