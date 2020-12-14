MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer as progress on Covid-19 vaccines lifts risk sentiment
Local currency firms along with emerging-market peers as risk-on environment boosts risk appetite
14 December 2020 - 18:54
The JSE and the rand were firmer on Monday, as continued hope for a US stimulus package and vaccine rollouts help lift investor sentiment.
The local currency firmed along with its emerging-market peers, with intraday gains of more than 1% earlier pushing it to R14.957/$ as the risk-on environment boosted risk appetite. ..
