Market data — December 14 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
As the year-end approaches, the question is where to from here?
The festive season now poses the greatest threat to the health and well-being of our nation
The ANC will again be in the spotlight after its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, appeared before the party’s integrity commission last week
Network provider relaunched its platform locally in 2020 after pulling the plug in 2016 on its first go
But it is at its lowest level for a Christmas period since 2015 and remains below its long-term average, according to the FNB/BER index
Sasol is overall winner of CGISA Integrated Reporting Awards this year, writes Lynette Dicey
President-elect’s advisers say he will unite the country as President Donald Trump continues to reject the outcome
With the cricket world watching biosecurity during the Sri Lanka tour, we had better get it right
New outdoor racing circuit in Benoni may be just the gift for the petrolhead in your life
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.