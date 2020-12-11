Markets

Oil rallies on hopes of higher demand

Prices set for a sixth consecutive week of gains as Covid-19 vaccination rollouts begin

11 December 2020 - 07:53 Aaron Sheldrick
Pump jacks in the Midway Sunset oilfield, California, the US. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON
Pump jacks in the Midway Sunset oilfield, California, the US. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Tokyo — Oil rose about 1% on Friday, extending a sharp rally overnight that saw Brent rise above $50 for the first time since March, as coronavirus vaccination rollouts kept hopes alive that demand for crude would build up next year.

Brent was up 45c or 0.9%, at $50.70 a barrel by 1.21am GMT, after gaining nearly 3% on Thursday. US oil was up 50c, or 1%, at $47.28 a barrel, having also risen almost 3% in the previous session.

That leaves prices set for a sixth consecutive week of gains as promising vaccine trials helped quell gloom over record increases in the number of new infections and deaths around the world in the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain began inoculations this week and the US could start vaccinations as early as the coming weekend, while Canada on Wednesday approved its first vaccine with initial shots due from next week.

“The recovery from the pandemic will accelerate once a vaccine is widely available, further supported by ongoing fiscal and monetary stimulus from governments around the world,” ANZ Research said in a note.

Outside advisers for the US Food and Drug Administration have voted to endorse emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorise its use to inoculate a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to Covid-19.

“The broad market rally is expected to continue next year, with commodities set for a positive year amid an improving economic backdrop,” ANZ said.

A big jump in US crude stockpiles served as a reminder that there is still plenty of supply available, but was all but ignored as bulls ran through the market this week.

They were encouraged by signs that Asian demand is strong, with India’s biggest refiner saying that it was operating at 100% capacity of all its nine units for the first time since early this year.

Reuters

Russia braces for drop in oil revenues amid fears peak has passed

The finance ministry is weighing scenarios for different levels of demand, senior official says
World
4 days ago

Asian shares slip off record peak as US plans sanctions on Chinese officials

Move prepared over their alleged role in Beijing’s disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong
Markets
4 days ago

Energy department to assess supply after fire shuts down Engen refinery in Durban

Engen says an investigation is under way and it is taking measures to ensure  supply
National
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE to contend with mostly weaker Asian markets ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand back above R15/$ as US stimulus ...
Markets
3.
Oil rallies on hopes of higher demand
Markets
4.
Asian shares rise on Covid-19 vaccine rollouts
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Rhodium
Markets

Related Articles

Oil prices rise as vaccines raise hopes of demand increase

Markets

Crude futures hit $50 a barrel for first time in nine months

Markets

EU to restrict funding for natural gas

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.