Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Purple Group

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Simon Brown from Just One Lap talk to Business Day TV

27 November 2020 - 10:18 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Remgro and Simon Brown from Just One Lap chose Purple Group.

Körner said: “I’m going for Remgro, for many years Remgro have been a little bit asleep at the wheel, but it has a good underlying support portfolio, it’s an SA Inc story and you have quite a few businesses there that are well exposed.”

Brown said: “I’m going to go for a tiny little company which is Purple Group. They own easy equities and Mark Barnes is the director there. They’ve got results coming out tomorrow, their trading update was positive, the stock’s been doing well and, disclaimer, I’ve held it for a while now, but they’re up to half a million clients and they can now start to monetise those clients.”

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Simon Brown from Just One Lap talk to Business Day TV

TOBY SHAPSHAK: The CEOs behind the SME pledge

#PayIn30’s ‘ethical leadership’ is long overdue as small firms are often hobbled by late payment from big companies
Opinion
1 day ago

Low equity funds: Stable and steady does it

Low equity funds should be the choice for the conservative investor
Companies
1 day ago

Alibaba’s Singles’ Day a way for US firms to tap in to Chinese market

China’s largest annual online shopping fiesta, known there as 11.11, is the flashiest example of how American consumer brands have come to rely on ...
Companies
3 weeks ago

Desperate local investors look offshore

Poor returns, gloomy economic outlook hit investment in SA Inc
Business
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bitcoin plunges in sell-off that sees other ...
Markets
2.
JSE to contend with mostly weaker Asian markets ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE limps into the green as US takes ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Twenty years of exchange-traded funds in SA
Markets
5.
Africa’s emerging and frontier markets ping ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.