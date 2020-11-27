WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Purple Group

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Remgro and Simon Brown from Just One Lap chose Purple Group.

Körner said: “I’m going for Remgro, for many years Remgro have been a little bit asleep at the wheel, but it has a good underlying support portfolio, it’s an SA Inc story and you have quite a few businesses there that are well exposed.”

Brown said: “I’m going to go for a tiny little company which is Purple Group. They own easy equities and Mark Barnes is the director there. They’ve got results coming out tomorrow, their trading update was positive, the stock’s been doing well and, disclaimer, I’ve held it for a while now, but they’re up to half a million clients and they can now start to monetise those clients.”