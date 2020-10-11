Desperate local investors look offshore
Poor returns, gloomy economic outlook hit investment in SA Inc
11 October 2020 - 05:02
Investment managers are reporting sharp increases in the number of South Africans seeking offshore investments as poor returns from SA Inc stocks on the JSE over the past five years and the country's gloomy economic prospects weigh on sentiment.
Watershed events such as Nenegate, when Nhlanhla Nene was sacked as finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma at the end of 2015, and rhetoric from some political parties have made investors wary about investing locally, they say.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now