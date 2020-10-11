Business Desperate local investors look offshore Poor returns, gloomy economic outlook hit investment in SA Inc BL PREMIUM

Investment managers are reporting sharp increases in the number of South Africans seeking offshore investments as poor returns from SA Inc stocks on the JSE over the past five years and the country's gloomy economic prospects weigh on sentiment.

Watershed events such as Nenegate, when Nhlanhla Nene was sacked as finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma at the end of 2015, and rhetoric from some political parties have made investors wary about investing locally, they say.