Market data — November 19 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The model of the e-commerce industry is under threat by fakes and bots
SABC board, ANC split on way forward, with many reluctant to endorse job cuts
The handful of recognisable faces that turned out to support Magashule were a sad and motley crew with doubtful moral and political standing.
Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed’s founder and CEO and a co-founder of the original Huffington Post, will run the combined company
The move was in line with market expectations with the majority of economists in a Bloomberg poll expecting the MPC to keep rates steady
The Section 12J Association of SA says investments have directly created more than 10,500 jobs, including in rural areas
Central bank governor welcomes flow of money through formal system after border closures blocked unofficial channels, including buses and trucks
The Spaniard has signed a two-year extension to his current deal, which was set to expire at the end of this season
Cape Town's finest spots to stay, shop and spa at
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.