WATCH: Stock picks — Nepi Rockcastle and Partners Group

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Nepi Rockcastle and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Partners Group.

Duys said: “I’m going to go for Nepi Rockcastle, now this is a business that I never really liked to be quite frank, but I think the valuation is pulled back to such a level now and, if you look at the balance sheet of the business, I still think that the debt levels are under control, they have enough liquidity.”

Verster said: “I’m going for an offshore listed company that is listed in Switzerland called Partners Group. It’s an asset manager that focuses on private markets, so an alternative asset manager.”