Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Nepi Rockcastle and Partners Group

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

11 November 2020 - 11:06 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Nepi Rockcastle and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Partners Group.

Duys said: “I’m going to go for Nepi Rockcastle, now this is a business that I never really liked to be quite frank, but I think the valuation is pulled back to such a level now and, if you look at the balance sheet of the business, I still think that the debt levels are under control, they have enough liquidity.”

Verster said: “I’m going for an offshore listed company that is listed in Switzerland called Partners Group. It’s an asset manager that focuses on private markets, so an alternative asset manager.”

Resilient group of companies cleared of manipulating share prices

The decision by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority brings to an end a nearly three-year investigation
Companies
2 days ago

SA Reit Association has new CEO to help woo back investors

Joanne Solomon, a former Nedbank Property Finance executive, is on a charm offensive as the sector seeks to regain investor confidence
Companies
6 days ago

Asian markets cheer Biden win as risk appetite grows

Markets had already largely priced in Democratic candidate’s election victory
Markets
2 days ago

Stock markets soar to record on vaccine breakthrough

Markets can start to see life on the other side of the pandemic
Markets
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Stock markets soar to record on vaccine ...
Markets
2.
Rand soars and JSE erases 2020 losses as vaccine ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as vaccine euphoria fades
Markets
4.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Sasol and BidCorp lift JSE as ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.