Companies / Property Resilient group of companies cleared of manipulating share prices The decision by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority brings to an end a nearly three-year investigation

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) announced on Friday that it has found no evidence that the Resilient group of companies contravened any regulations relating to share price manipulation.

This brings to an end a nearly three-year investigation into the trading of shares in the Resilient stable, which includes Fortress, NEPI Rockcastle and Lighthouse Capital (formerly Greenbay Properties).