Resilient group of companies cleared of manipulating share prices
The decision by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority brings to an end a nearly three-year investigation
08 November 2020 - 19:47
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) announced on Friday that it has found no evidence that the Resilient group of companies contravened any regulations relating to share price manipulation.
This brings to an end a nearly three-year investigation into the trading of shares in the Resilient stable, which includes Fortress, NEPI Rockcastle and Lighthouse Capital (formerly Greenbay Properties).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now