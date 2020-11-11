Markets JSE weaker as investors pore over details of Covid-19 vaccine Enthusiasm that followed Pfizer’s vaccine breakthrough has faded as details about its production and distribution are assessed BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed as investors digest unclear important details around the Covid-19 vaccine.

The enthusiasm that followed Pfizer’s vaccine breakthrough has faded as details about its production, distribution, performance and capabilities still need to be clarified. With this in mind, investors are aware that it may take months for the vaccine to be available.