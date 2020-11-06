Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Remgro

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

06 November 2020
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day.

“We’re turning a little bit more positive on the economic recovery, we feel that markets had been a bit too bearish, specifically on SA, so we actually wanted a stock that sort of represents the SA economy, without necessarily buying the index, so we’re going for Remgro.”

Distell’s cider pitch could raise spirits

Distell’s share price hardly inspires a wild party vibe, but that could make it highly attractive to international buyers
Money & Investing
1 day ago

WATCH: How holding companies can regain market trust

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how these firms can regain market trust
Companies
1 day ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Firing up Brimstone

Brimstone does not need exposure to two large fishing enterprises
Opinion
1 day ago

Remgro: A stock that all South Africans should own

Remgro is the doyen of investment companies on the JSE, and it could probably still be convincingly argued that the share is a stock that all South ...
Companies
1 week ago

High Equity Global Balanced Funds: A fine balance

Investors with only modest sums to invest into global markets should look at the high equity global balanced funds at least as the first in their ...
Companies
1 week ago

