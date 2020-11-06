Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Remgro
Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
06 November 2020 - 10:06
Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day.
“We’re turning a little bit more positive on the economic recovery, we feel that markets had been a bit too bearish, specifically on SA, so we actually wanted a stock that sort of represents the SA economy, without necessarily buying the index, so we’re going for Remgro.”
