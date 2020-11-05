Markets

Gold firms as investors bet on Biden win

05 November 2020 - 08:40 Nakul Iyer
Liquid gold is poured to form gold dore bars. Pictutre: REUTERS/RICK WILKING
Liquid gold is poured to form gold dore bars. Pictutre: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Bengaluru — Gold firmed on Thursday as investors were cautiously optimistic Democrat Joe Biden would edge past President Donald Trump in a tight race to the White House, boosting the likelihood of more economic stimulus.

However, chances of a policy deadlock in Washington amid a divided Congress capped gains in bullion, considered a hedge against likely inflation caused by large stimulus.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,906.74/oz by 3.38am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,909.00/oz.

“It’s likely Biden will secure a presidential victory and this has boosted confidence as a democratic president may point to a bigger stimulus,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist with DailyFx, which covers currency, commodity and index trading.

Biden said on Wednesday he was headed towards a victory after claiming key Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan. But Trump moved to file lawsuits in states such as Georgia and requested a vote recount in several battleground states, pointing to a broad effort to contest the results.

“Gold traders are not excited about this outcome,” DailyFx’s Yang said, noting a contested result could mean a smaller fiscal stimulus plan.

Meanwhile, the dollar pulled back from strong gains in the previous session, making bullion cheaper for those holding other currencies. Asian equities also gained, as markets bet that US policy gridlock, a likely scenario amid dimming chances for a Democrat-controlled senate, would favour some industries.

“Markets expect a stimulus package and the certainty of an outcome, regardless of it being contested, now has reduced investors’ fears and prompted them to move back into assets like gold and equities,” said Michael Langford, executive director at corporate advisory and consultancy firm AirGuide.

Traders also awaited a policy decision from the US Federal Reserve at 7pm GMT. Silver rose 0.8% to $24.09. Platinum gained 0.2% to $871.17, while palladium fell 0.1% to $2,286.13.

Reuters

Asian shares climb on expectations of US policy gridlock

Analysts say a Biden win without full Senate support means less risk of regulation
2 hours ago

JSE may benefit from higher Asian markets amid US election developments

Markets are pricing in the prospect of a victory by Democrat Joe Biden and a Republican Senate
3 hours ago

