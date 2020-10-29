Rand strengthens as investors mull MTBPS and rising Covid-19 cases
Locally, markets will be watching the producer price inflation data for September due on Thursday
29 October 2020 - 10:19
The rand was firmer on Thursday morning, coming off yesterday's one-week low while investors mull the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) and a possible second wave of Covid-19.
At 9.31am, the rand strengthened 0.52% to R16.2800/$, 0.51% to R19.1248/€ and 0.35% to R21.1714/£. The euro was flat at $1.1751.
