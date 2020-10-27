Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Exxaro
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
27 October 2020 - 10:13
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Exxaro as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick this evening is Exxaro and it’s for viewers with a little bit more tolerance for potential short-term weakness and, at the least, volatility. It’s been a beneficiary of elevated iron-ore prices of late.”
Or listen to the full audio:
