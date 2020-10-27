Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Exxaro

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

27 October 2020 - 10:13 Business Day TV
Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of SA's largest coal producer, Exxaro. Picture: Masi Losi
Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of SA's largest coal producer, Exxaro. Picture: Masi Losi

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Exxaro as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick this evening is Exxaro and it’s for viewers with a little bit more tolerance for potential short-term weakness and, at the least, volatility. It’s been a beneficiary of elevated iron-ore prices of late.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Mining companies can assist emerging farmers by rehabilitating land

Managing land sustainably and restoring degraded areas will help empower communities
Opinion
1 week ago

Exxaro’s Black Mountain exit not quite ready

Exxaro is still not quite there with its exit from Vedanta's Black Mountain zinc assets in SA as sale to IDC drags on
Companies
2 weeks ago

Gold, PGMs underpin SA mining in brutal year

Industry pumps cash and dividends despite a tough lockdown, raising the prospect of more mergers, says PwC
Companies
2 weeks ago

NUM threatens strike at De Beers, Exxaro and Petra

The union says it has a certificate to stage a strike after talks on a wage settlement at the CCMA resulted in no deal
National
3 weeks ago

Afrimat and Raubex: The tale of two survivors

Unlike many others, infrastructure firms Afrimat and Raubex are flourishing, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Tuesday, but a ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand has first day of losses in a ...
Markets
3.
US stocks tumble on soaring Covid-19 cases and ...
Markets
4.
Gold rises as Covid-19 cases surge
Markets
5.
Rand weakens ahead of MTBPS later in the week
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.