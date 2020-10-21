Markets Rand set for fourth day of gains with focus still on US stimulus With the dollar softer, emerging-market currencies are firmer BL PREMIUM

The rand was on track for its fourth day of gains on Wednesday morning, firming alongside its emerging-market peers as investors bet on more US stimulus.

At 10.23am, the rand had firmed 0.28% to R16.4089/$ while it was flat at R19.4603/€ and had weakened 0.63% to R21.4238/£. The euro had firmed 0.32% to $1.18606.