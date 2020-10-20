Market data — October 20 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Coherent government policy will ensure exports of hydrogen-enabled chemicals, fuels and products to markets in Europe and Asia
The government's economic recovery plan seeks greater private sector participation in SA’s rail network
Given the upsurge in infections in Europe and the UK, it is unlikely there will be a big change
The bank is still providing 'significant support' to clients across its various businesses
The time is right to finally tackle inequality and poverty for good
The Broad-Based BEE Act aims to increase black participation in the economy and not just use ‘token’ blacks as a ‘front’ in business
Protesters in Abuja, Lagos and other towns have sealed off major roads and bridges, disrupted flights and brought many businesses to a standstill
Daniel van Tonder has enjoyed a run of great form that looks set to continue
The box-edge devices are so assured of their design cred that they are not even trying
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.