Markets

Market data — October 20 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

20 October 2020 - 22:14
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Tuesday as ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Markets boosted by renewed US ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices fall for fourth day in a row
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — Gaia Fund and Stor-Age
Markets
5.
Rand firmer amid hope US stimulus deal will be ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.