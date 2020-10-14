Market data — October 14 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
It may be painful to close the plant before the middle of the century, but pressure over climate change is set to keep growing
National Taxi Alliance says it will not attend if the government fails to addresses its outstanding grievances first
There are no honours in the party’s impressive villainy combined with its profoundly limited criminal vision
The group expects its interim headline loss per share to improve as much as 45.02%, having listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 2019
The president is on top of politics and in his party. His address on Thursday will show if he is on top of policy as well
SPONSORED | Every business needs to ensure they’re ready to meet the rising demands of online purchasing
With a deal out of reach, Republicans and Democrats fault each other for the breakdown
Players say tours are threatened and their livelihoods are at stake if the crisis at Cricket SA is not resolved
Swapping out plastic for organic, biodegradable materials, Swatch is the latest watchmaker to clean up its act
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
