Rand firms as markets digest Trump’s call to halt stimulus talks
Locally, markets are awaiting the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry business confidence data due on Wednesday
07 October 2020 - 10:53
The rand was firmer on Wednesday morning, set for its first day of gains in three, as investors mulled US president Donald Trump's decision to halt stimulus talks.
At 10.23am, the rand had firmed 0.80% to R16.5908/$, 0.57% to R19.5015/€ and 0.41% to R21.4330/£. The euro had firmed 0.20% to $1.1755.
