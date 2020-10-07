Market data — October 7 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Free State government’s R255m asbestos contract scandal is but one example of state-to-mate graft that should be nipped in the bud
De Ruyter says the best way to increase SA’s energy security is to bring more private producers onto the national grid
Union federation that is in alliance with governing party shunned its NEC lekgotla
SA’s electricity shortages and high cost means the miner cannot do more with its base metal output and that SA is losing out on extra revenue streams
Unlike Roosevelt, our president is not facing a war, but an economy ravaged by years of ANC ineptitude
Industry pumps cash and dividends despite a tough lockdown, raising the prospect of more mergers, says PwC
France, Belgium, Germany, Scotland and Italy plan new restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases
Greek player bags second Grand Slam semifinal and his first on clay
This year, the watch has been reworked as an all-purpose sports watch for a new generation of chronograph fans
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
