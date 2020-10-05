Rand set for sixth day of gains as markets eye US stimulus
At 10.40am ,the rand had strengthened 0.75% to R16.4187/$, 0.56% to R19.2734/€ and 0.44% to R21.2691/£. The euro had firmed 0.23% to $1.1740
05 October 2020 - 11:29
The rand was on track for its sixth day of gains on Monday morning as investors eye stimulus talks in Washington.
