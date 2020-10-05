Markets Rand set for sixth day of gains as markets eye US stimulus At 10.40am ,the rand had strengthened 0.75% to R16.4187/$, 0.56% to R19.2734/€ and 0.44% to R21.2691/£. The euro had firmed 0.23% to $1.1740 BL PREMIUM

The rand was on track for its sixth day of gains on Monday morning as investors eye stimulus talks in Washington.

At 10.40am, the rand had strengthened 0.75% to R16.4187/$, 0.56% to R19.2734/€ and 0.44% to R21.2691/£. The euro had firmed 0.23% to $1.1740.