Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Impala Platinum
Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
25 September 2020 - 09:28
Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose Impala Platinum as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Impala Platinum, I think similar to all the other PGM [platinum metal group] miners this company is generating a lot of cash right now. The PGM basket price has proven to be rather resilient right to this crisis, especially if you look at what palladium and rhodium prices have done.”
