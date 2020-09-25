Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Impala Platinum

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

25 September 2020 - 09:28 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose Impala Platinum as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Impala Platinum, I think similar to all the other PGM [platinum metal group] miners this company is generating a lot of cash right now. The PGM basket price has proven to be rather resilient right to this crisis, especially if you look at what palladium and rhodium prices have done.”

Implats seeks to cut costs by reducing shareholder base

Platinum miner aims to buy shares from those who accept 10% premium as on October 26
Companies
1 week ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Breathe deep, something might just happen at Cricket SA

The governing body may begin to reverse out of the dead-end it has driven into, although there’s no guarantee
Opinion
1 week ago

Platinum has a sound future in antipollution devices

But Eskom is more damaging than Covid-19 for SA’s mining sector, Implats CEO Nico Muller says
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Why Implats can pay dividends again

Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
Companies
3 weeks ago

Implats rewards shareholders handsomely after stellar year

SA’s third-largest PGM miner returns to dividends in spectacular style after last paying out a pittance in 2013
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
More volatility looms as rand breaches R17/$
Markets
2.
Rand reaches three-week low, falling to worse ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors mull surging ...
Markets
4.
‘Dollar dominance’ extends gold price slump to ...
Markets
5.
Rand has biggest drop in three months as new ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.