Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Northam Platinum
Nick Kunze form Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
17 September 2020 - 11:15
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Northam Platinum as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m sticking with the commodity theme, going for Northam Platinum. I’ve been liking it for a while and that rhodium price has moved back above $10,000/oz and they’ve got 9% exposure to that in their mines. So, we’re going to stick with Northam.”
