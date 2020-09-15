Markets

Subdued greenback boosts gold

Metal rises as investors await outcome from US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting

15 September 2020 - 08:12 Brijesh Patel
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar remained subdued, with investors turning their focus to a US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, seeking details of its plans on inflation targeting.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,962.78/oz by 2.59am GMT, adding to a 0.8% gain in the previous session. US gold futures climbed 0.5% to $1,972.60.

“Gold looks firm mainly because of a weaker dollar and also US treasury yields are coming down a bit,” said Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.

The dollar index slipped against its rivals after its worst session in more than two weeks, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Market participants now await the Us Fed’s two-day policy event which ends on Wednesday, its first such meeting since chair Jerome Powell unveiled a policy shift towards greater tolerance of inflation, effectively pledging to keep interest rates low for longer.

“After the Jackson Hole symposium, the market is asking for a bit more colour around by what means the Fed plans to stoke inflation,” said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda. “Further still, it is also asking for some indication that the Fed will continue to suppress risk-free rates, if inflation does begin to seriously emerge.”

Gold, which has risen nearly 29% in 2002, is seen as a hedge against inflation. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate banking committee on coronavirus relief, the committee said in a statement on Monday.

Elsewhere, platinum rose 0.5% to $958.48/oz after hitting its highest since August 18 at $966. Silver gained 0.7% to $27.35 and palladium was up 0.3% at $2,318.80.

Reuters

Upbeat Chinese data lifts Asian shares

equities extend gains and the dollar slips, with optimism about Covid-19 vaccines supporting sentiment
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday

Upbeat Chinese data supports sentiment, while global focus is on upcoming central bank announcements
Markets
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand improves on positive Covid-19 vaccine news
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest winning streak since ...
Markets
3.
US stocks close higher on Nvidia deal and vaccine ...
Markets
4.
JSE gains as global markets rally on Covid-19 ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets

Related Articles

Upbeat Chinese data lifts Asian shares

Markets

Central bank meetings dampen global stock boost on coronavirus vaccine hopes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.