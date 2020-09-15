MARKET WRAP: Rand firms ahead of Reserve Bank policy meeting
The JSE all share lost 0.35% and the top 40 0.35%, with most indices falling on the day
15 September 2020 - 18:43
The rand closed firmer on Tuesday as positive economic data and a possible Covid-19 vaccine boosted appetite for riskier assets, while local focus shifts to the SA Reserve Bank’s policy meeting this week.
The local currency gained more than 1% in intra-day trade, breaking below the R16.50/$ for the first time since July as risk-on sentiment took hold following weeks of range-bound trading.
