Markets JSE gains as global markets rally on Covid-19 vaccine hopes British-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca has resumed its phase 3 trial after getting approval from UK regulators

The JSE was stronger on Monday morning, in line with global equities as vaccine hopes lifted market sentiment.

At 10.08am, the JSE all share was up 0.58% to 56,412.20 points and the top 40 was 0.64% higher. Industrials added 0.94% and Banks 0.62%.