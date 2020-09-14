JSE gains as global markets rally on Covid-19 vaccine hopes
British-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca has resumed its phase 3 trial after getting approval from UK regulators
14 September 2020 - 10:59
The JSE was stronger on Monday morning, in line with global equities as vaccine hopes lifted market sentiment.
At 10.08am, the JSE all share was up 0.58% to 56,412.20 points and the top 40 was 0.64% higher. Industrials added 0.94% and Banks 0.62%.
