WATCH: Stock picks — US tech stocks and Afrimat

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and independent analyst Chris Gilmour talk to Business Day TV

14 September 2020 - 07:20 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LUCA BERTOLLI

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose US tech stocks as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat.

Shapiro said: “I’m still a tech man, these tech companies are still generating massive profits and huge cash. They’re increasing the power by using that cash to buy other businesses as well. I still think if I’m going to be anywhere it's still going to be in those very muscular technology companies.”

Gilmour said: “Locally, I’m sticking with Afrimat because I believe that the market just has not picked up on this one at all.”

