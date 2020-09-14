Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock picks — US tech stocks and Afrimat
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and independent analyst Chris Gilmour talk to Business Day TV
14 September 2020 - 07:20
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose US tech stocks as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat.
Shapiro said: “I’m still a tech man, these tech companies are still generating massive profits and huge cash. They’re increasing the power by using that cash to buy other businesses as well. I still think if I’m going to be anywhere it's still going to be in those very muscular technology companies.”
Gilmour said: “Locally, I’m sticking with Afrimat because I believe that the market just has not picked up on this one at all.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.