WATCH: Stock pick — Transaction Capital

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

11 September 2020 - 10:24 Business Day TV
Taxis wait for passengers at the Germiston taxi rank in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Picture: MASI LOSI
Taxis wait for passengers at the Germiston taxi rank in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Picture: MASI LOSI

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Transaction Capital as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m choosing Transaction Capital, we like the business and their acquisition of WeBuyCars. It has a lot of growth potential for both companies as they can definitely leverage off each other.”

Transaction Capital to buy stake in former Naspers target WeBuyCars

The group will acquire a non-controlling interest after competition authorities blocked a Naspers proposal
Companies
2 days ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: The EFF’s misplaced Clicks rage

While most of its peers have taken capital offshore, Clicks has quietly built its health and beauty business domestically, creating jobs and paying ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Chaotic markets help make JSE Ltd an attractive investment

The value of equity trades on the exchange has risen by as much as 20% so far this year because of volatility
Opinion
17 hours ago

Metrofile shares spike on higher earnings expectations

Headline income per share for the year to end-June 2020 is forecast at between 23.7c and 25.7c, up to 25% on 2019
Companies
3 days ago

