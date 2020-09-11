Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Transaction Capital
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
11 September 2020 - 10:24
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Transaction Capital as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m choosing Transaction Capital, we like the business and their acquisition of WeBuyCars. It has a lot of growth potential for both companies as they can definitely leverage off each other.”
