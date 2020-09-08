Markets

Oil prices still falling on poor demand and virus flare-ups

Brent crude has fallen almost 8% so far in September, with Opec+ meeting later in the month to review its supply pact

08 September 2020 - 11:07 Alex Lawler
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

London — Oil fell below $42 a barrel on Tuesday, its fifth session of decline, pressured by concerns that a recovery in demand could weaken as coronavirus infections flare up around the world.

Coronavirus cases rose in 22 of the 50 US states, a Reuters analysis showed on the Labour Day holiday weekend. New infections are also increasing in India and Britain.

Brent crude fell 50c, or 1.2%, to $41.51 a barrel at 8.18am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $1.05, or nearly 3%, to $38.72.

On Monday, crude fell after Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Aramco cut the October official selling prices for its Arab light oil, a sign demand may be stuttering.

“The combination of coming out of summer peak driving season in the US, which is a seasonal factor, has refocused the market’s attention on whether the demand recovery is strong enough — and clearly there are some doubts, as Aramco’s price move has demonstrated,” said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research.

Both oil benchmarks have dropped out of the ranges they were trading in throughout August. Brent has fallen almost 8% since the end of August.

Still, oil has recovered from historic lows hit in April, thanks to a record supply cut by oil cartel Opec and allies (Opec+). The producers are meeting on September 17 to review the market.

Crude has also found support from a weaker dollar, though the US currency was up on Tuesday. The market could rally beyond $45 later this year, said Norbert Rücker, head of economics at Swiss bank Julius Bär.

“Fundamentally, things have not changed,” he said. “Demand is recovering, supply remains constrained, and the storage overhang is slowly disappearing.” 

Reuters

Gold dips on stronger dollar

Metal slips, but growing fear over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis limits the fall
Markets
3 hours ago

Asian shares recover after small bounce in European markets

Equities stabilise as investors wonder whether US tech shares can be revived after their recent rout
Markets
4 hours ago

WATCH: Stock pick — AVI

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Oil prices slip due in part to price cut by Saudi ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday ahead of ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Monday
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms ahead of ECB policy ...
Markets
5.
Market data — September 7 2020
Markets

Related Articles

Oil slips amid worry about demand

Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Master Drilling and BHP

Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday ahead of SA GDP data

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.