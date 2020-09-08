Markets JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday ahead of SA GDP data Concern over Brexit and US-China tension is again weighing on sentiment, with local focus on SA’s second-quarter GDP data BL PREMIUM

The JSE is set to contend with mixed Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with concern over Brexit and the US-China trade war remaining threats to sentiment.

Local focus is on second-quarter GDP numbers, which are expected to show the severe effect of Covid-19 on an economy that was already in recession.