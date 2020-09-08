Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Master Drilling and BHP

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV

08 September 2020 - 09:18 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NICOELNINO
Picture: 123RF/NICOELNINO

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Master Drilling as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose BHP.

Shutte said: “I’m going for a local stock, Master Drilling, a small but global drilling operator that earns most of its revenues in US dollars. In their recent results they revealed that they paused any spend on capex with the lockdowns. They still managed to do their drilling operations.”

Reeders said: “I’m going for BHP, again, they’ve gone ex-div [ex-dividend] so the price has adjusted for that and for exactly the same reasons as last week, I think they are being pulled by two things, iron ore and oil.”

