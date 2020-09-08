Market data — September 8 2020

The rand fell to about a one-week low, nearing R17/$, with the JSE all share paring gains following the release of second-quarter GDP data
Stinging rebuke of soccer writer by combustible Kaizer Chiefs coach shows he has a thin skin
The fines and penalties are issued by the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority
SA will not be made any better by a denial that race still matters in SA and that it will matter forever
The group wrote down its assets in the six months to end-June as the pandemic weighed on ferrochrome prices and production
The economy's unprecedented quarterly decline prompts a statement from the president urging an end to ‘business as usual’
The alcohol ban added to SA’s barley bounty, and the government needs to prioritise countries for export, such as China, amid strong competition
Ireland lost the trade portfolio after Phil Hogan resigned following allegations he breached Covid-19 health guidelines
Athlete ‘very disappointed’ after losing her appeal against sport's Court of Arbitration ruling
Graham Wood chats to key figures and commentators in the local art world to try to predict what it might look like after the pandemic
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
