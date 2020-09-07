Market data — September 7 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
There is no large, respected organisation that can deal out not only justice but also sense and enlightenment
Report says Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and personal fixer, alleges in a new book that the US president did not approve of Nelson Mandela
DA's policy chief says there's no evidence that South Africans would not support policy that is nonracial and inclusive
Shareholders have committed to underwriting a maximum of R8bn of fixed and floating rate bonds over a period of nearly three-and-a-half years
Reserve Bank governor says SA needs a significant fiscal adjustment and strong structural reforms to minimise the impact of the downturn
Recovery monitor shows a recovery but it comes with caveats
Germany, France, the UK and Canada are among countries that have condemned the US move
Coach’s less desirable character traits undid all his good planning
A reservation about workhorse wines should not be taken to include all varieties — some hold plenty of promise
