Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — PSG Group
Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
31 August 2020 - 07:27
Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments both chose PSG Group as their stock picks of the day.
Du Toit said: “We like the businesses that are housed within PSG. It’s trading at a 40% discount to its some of the parts, a fairer discount would be at the 25% level, so I think short term you can get a nice view rating.”
Marx said: “My view is a little bit more short term. I definitely think that the discount has gone way too far. The businesses within the PSG stable have actually weathered this Covid-19 storm quite well, I mean Stadio and Curro came out with pretty decent results.”
