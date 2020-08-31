Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — PSG Group

Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

31 August 2020 - 07:27 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments both chose PSG Group as their stock picks of the day.

Du Toit said: “We like the businesses that are housed within PSG. It’s trading at a 40% discount to its some of the parts, a fairer discount would be at the 25% level, so I think short term you can get a nice view rating.”

Marx said: “My view is a little bit more short term. I definitely think that the discount has gone way too far. The businesses within the PSG stable have actually weathered this Covid-19 storm quite well, I mean Stadio and Curro came out with pretty decent results.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts Player.fm

MARC HASENFUSS: In praise of education juggernaut Curro

Capitec Bank may be the best locally developed business story of the past 20 years, but private education juggernaut Curro Holdings is not far behind
Opinion
4 days ago

Crookes Brothers: Not the juiciest apple to bite into

A key value driver will be non-agri as Crookes looks to unlock the value of its underlying real estate, most notably the Renishaw properties
Companies
4 days ago

Curro under pressure as Covid-19 hurts student numbers

The pandemic has affected the group, which will be converting some nursery schools into primary schools
Companies
1 week ago

Overpriced assets are no insurance against adverse economic developments

The priciest stocks, tech ones, have alarmingly become ‘safe havens’
Opinion
4 weeks ago

SA’s top private banks and wealth managers

Extensive annual survey produces the goods once again as wealth managers reveal their strategies in the face of a worldwide health and economic ...
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand may not be done after the biggest gains ...
Markets
2.
Rand may not be done after the biggest gains ...
Markets
3.
JSE may benefit from upbeat Chinese data on Monday
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — PSG Group
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand has best day since Ramaphosa ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.