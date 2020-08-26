Markets Rand on fourth day of gains as investors mull local economic data In mid-morning trade the rand had firmed 0.21% against both the dollar and the euro BL PREMIUM

The rand extended into its fourth day of gains on Wednesday as investors digested better-than-expected inflation data.

At 10.30am, the rand had firmed 0.21% to R16.8102/$, 0.21% to R19.8569/€, while it was flat at R22.1046/£. The euro had weakened 0.15% to $1.1814.