Rand on fourth day of gains as investors mull local economic data
In mid-morning trade the rand had firmed 0.21% against both the dollar and the euro
26 August 2020 - 11:21
The rand extended into its fourth day of gains on Wednesday as investors digested better-than-expected inflation data.
At 10.30am, the rand had firmed 0.21% to R16.8102/$, 0.21% to R19.8569/€, while it was flat at R22.1046/£. The euro had weakened 0.15% to $1.1814.
