Markets JSE set for second day of gains on virus treatment news Global equities rallied on news that the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma as a treatment for Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

The JSE was on track for its second day of gains on Monday as developments in the search for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk appetite.

Global equities rallied on news that the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma as a treatment for Covid-19 patients.