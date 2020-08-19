Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — ASML

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

19 August 2020 - 09:15 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/sashkin7


Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose ASML as her stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is ASML, it’s a Dutch company that has 85% of the market share in providing tools for making computer chips. They etch circuits onto semiconductors and it has a return on equity of 24% and a price-earnings ratio of 35%, so it’s not demanding if you look at other technology companies.”

