Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — ASML
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
19 August 2020 - 09:15
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose ASML as her stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick is ASML, it’s a Dutch company that has 85% of the market share in providing tools for making computer chips. They etch circuits onto semiconductors and it has a return on equity of 24% and a price-earnings ratio of 35%, so it’s not demanding if you look at other technology companies.”
