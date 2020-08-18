Rand lifts as investors mull move to level 2 lockdown
The US has limited Huawei’s access to US tech, further intensifying the fight between the two economic superpowers
18 August 2020 - 11:51
The rand was firmer on Tuesday as investors digested the easing of lockdown restrictions while global markets worried about mounting US-China tension.
At 11.11am, the rand had strengthened 0.52% to R17.4045/$ and 0.24% to R20.7281/€, while it was flat at R22.9207/£. The euro had firmed 0.29% to $1.1907.
