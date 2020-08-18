Markets Rand lifts as investors mull move to level 2 lockdown The US has limited Huawei’s access to US tech, further intensifying the fight between the two economic superpowers BL PREMIUM

The rand was firmer on Tuesday as investors digested the easing of lockdown restrictions while global markets worried about mounting US-China tension.

At 11.11am, the rand had strengthened 0.52% to R17.4045/$ and 0.24% to R20.7281/€, while it was flat at R22.9207/£. The euro had firmed 0.29% to $1.1907.