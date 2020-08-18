Market data — August 18 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Epic Games joins the ranks of those accusing the tech giant of uncompetitive behaviour by launching legal action
Amendments can be made without losing the intent of the draft legislation, minister tells MPs
Michael Avery talks to a panel about political agendas during the pandemic
Cape Town commercial and residential property has held up in lockdown
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sherilee Sims, head of Cartel Club, to discuss the new concept
A Brazilian study finds only about 0.5% of 1,551 retail traders earned more than the average bank teller
Louis DeJoy suspends changes as Democrats accuse Trump of compromising mail-in voting ahead of November election
There will be four pricing tiers for all matches rather than a one-price-fits-all
These off-the-grid villas blend beautifully into their Limpopo surrounds, offering ultimate tranquility and bliss
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
