JSE gains as US-China trade tension remains a worry
The belief that the US will eventually decide on a stimulus package also buoyed the local bourse
18 August 2020 - 12:38
The JSE was slightly firmer on Tuesday in line with European equities as investors continue to bet on the prospects of more stimulus in the US while escalating US-China tension remains a worry.
“Investors are patiently waiting for signals from Washington that the coronavirus aid package negotiations are making progress,” said AxiCorp market analyst Milan Cutkovic.
