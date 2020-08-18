Markets JSE gains as US-China trade tension remains a worry The belief that the US will eventually decide on a stimulus package also buoyed the local bourse BL PREMIUM

The JSE was slightly firmer on Tuesday in line with European equities as investors continue to bet on the prospects of more stimulus in the US while escalating US-China tension remains a worry.

“Investors are patiently waiting for signals from Washington that the coronavirus aid package negotiations are making progress,” said AxiCorp market analyst Milan Cutkovic.