MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed but leisure stocks jump

The rand was little changed at R17.3902/$, while it had weakened 0.22% to R20.5739/€ and 0.21% to R22.7642/£

The JSE ended Thursday unchanged as the political deadlock over a new US stimulus package weighed on investor sentiment. Locally, hospitality and gaming stocks outperformed once again as rumours of a move to level two of the coronavirus lockdown continue to circulate.

Leisure stocks extended recent gains on speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa might relax lockdown restrictions in his next address to the nation, with a possible lifting of the ban on the sale of tobacco and alcohol, which has cost the economy billions, expected to be the focal point of his address.