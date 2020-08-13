MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed but leisure stocks jump
The rand was little changed at R17.3902/$, while it had weakened 0.22% to R20.5739/€ and 0.21% to R22.7642/£
13 August 2020 - 19:17
The JSE ended Thursday unchanged as the political deadlock over a new US stimulus package weighed on investor sentiment. Locally, hospitality and gaming stocks outperformed once again as rumours of a move to level two of the coronavirus lockdown continue to circulate.
Leisure stocks extended recent gains on speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa might relax lockdown restrictions in his next address to the nation, with a possible lifting of the ban on the sale of tobacco and alcohol, which has cost the economy billions, expected to be the focal point of his address.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now