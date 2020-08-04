Markets JSE firms as positive PMI data points to steady global recovery Italian, French, German and UK manufacturing PMIs all stayed in positive territory in July, as did the Absa PMI BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday, along with its global peers as positive economic data boosted market sentiment, even as rising Covid-19 cases remain a concern.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for most economies came in positive for July at the start of the new week of the new month, giving an indication that global economic recovery is on track. Italian, French, German and UK manufacturing PMIs all climbed further into expansionary territory.