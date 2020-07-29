Market data — July 29 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
President can learn from miner’s unflinching stance in dealing with intimidation and wresting back control
Inclusion of excess deaths estimated by Medical Research Council pushes SA's all-cause pandemic mortality rate to over 6.5%
The party will vote for a new leader at the federal congress scheduled over two days from October 31 to November 1
Group joins several other short-term insurers that have agreed to make payments
The latest BankservAfrica Take-home Pay index shows employees are receiving lower salaries and fewer employees are getting paid
Covid-19 has brought into sharp focus the powerful relationship between human endeavour and technology
Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook face US legislators over alleged abuse of market power
Reports say graduate of Natal University will give Stormers $4m for a 51% stake
Originally launched in 2005, the Big Bang has become Hublot’s most iconic style and is now available as a digital wearable
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.