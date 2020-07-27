Markets

Gold hits record high as dollar takes a hit from rising US-China row

A lot of funds are moving into bullion due to weaker greenback, analyst says

27 July 2020 - 07:35 Brijesh Patel
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Bengaluru — Gold prices jumped to record highs on Monday as an intensifying US-China row hammered the dollar and cemented expectations that central banks would continue pumping out stimulus to ease the economic pain from a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Spot gold had risen 1.5% to $1,928.83 per ounce by 5.06am after hitting an all-time high of $1,933.30. US gold futures climbed 1.4% to $1,924.20.

Silver too joined the rally, jumping 4.5% to its highest since September 2013 at $23.86 per ounce.

With the dollar substantially weaker, “a lot of funds are moving into gold right now”, said Edward Meir, analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.

“And as long as the [virus situation] gets worse, the market is discounting more stimulus for a longer period and in bigger quantities, and all of that is bullish for gold,” he added.

The dollar fell to a near two-year low vs major currencies as a standoff between Washington and Beijing showed no signs of abating with both sides ordering the closure of consulates in Chengdu and Houston.

The Covid-19 outbreak also continued to worsen, with more than 16.13-million cases globally and 644,836​ deaths, driving expectations of more stimulus globally to ease the economic blow.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus as it is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

The White House and Senate Republicans have reached “an agreement in principle” on the next coronavirus relief bill, a White House official said on Sunday.

Gold’s record run may gain further momentum on technical buying and as stop losses are taken out, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda, adding “the move to $2,000 an ounce will happen much more quickly than the move from $1,800-$1,920.”

Elsewhere, platinum rose 1.4% to $926.58 and palladium climbed 0.5% to $2,230.16.

Reuters

Most read

1.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Monday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaken as US-China ...
Markets
3.
Rand heads for third day of losses as US-China ...
Markets
4.
Gold hits record high as dollar takes a hit from ...
Markets
5.
Sliding Asian markets bode ill for the JSE on ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold rally continues on weaker dollar, inflation fears

Markets

Global shares fall on US-China jitters and drop in tech stocks

Markets

Manganese mine ready to roll despite uncertainties of pandemic

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.