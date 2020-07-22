Markets JSE weaker on rising Covid-19 infections BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday, as a surge in coronavirus cases overshadowed investor optimism around a possible vaccine and the finalisation of an agreement on EU stimulus.

US President Donald Trump said that “the [Covid-19 pandemic] will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better”, telling Americans to wear a mask whether they like it or not. Trump’s comments came as outbreaks escalated in some states, with California’s infections topping 400,000 and Texas reporting its second-deadliest day.