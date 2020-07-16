Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Lindt & Sprüngli and Transaction Capital

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

16 July 2020 - 11:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ BAKHIAR ZEIN
Picture: 123RF/ BAKHIAR ZEIN

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Lindt & Sprüngli  as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Transaction Capital.

Shapiro said: “You have to buy chocolate, if you are going to go into Europe, buy chocolate. I was looking at a Swiss company called Lindt & Sprüngli, it’s a great company.”

McCurrie said: “I’m going back to a favourite of mine, I think Transaction Capital, they haven’t fallen as much as other companies but are still below R20 a share and we all know that for whatever reasons, the taxi industry is back in full swing. I think they will do quite well ... probably better than any other average company.”

