Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Lindt & Sprüngli and Transaction Capital
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
16 July 2020 - 11:49
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Lindt & Sprüngli as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Transaction Capital.
Shapiro said: “You have to buy chocolate, if you are going to go into Europe, buy chocolate. I was looking at a Swiss company called Lindt & Sprüngli, it’s a great company.”
McCurrie said: “I’m going back to a favourite of mine, I think Transaction Capital, they haven’t fallen as much as other companies but are still below R20 a share and we all know that for whatever reasons, the taxi industry is back in full swing. I think they will do quite well ... probably better than any other average company.”
Or listen to the full audio: