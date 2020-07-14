Rand firms as geopolitical tensions and virus cases rise
The rising number of Covid-19 infections globally continues to weigh on investor sentiment
14 July 2020 - 12:34
The rand was firmer on Tuesday as investors continue to monitor simmering geopolitical tension and rising Covid-19 cases.
While the rand was stronger, risk aversion had started to creep into global markets following a resurgence of tension between the US and China. The latter imposed sanctions on the US following a dispute over the treatment of China’s Uighur Muslims while the US said on Monday that most of Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea are unlawful.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now