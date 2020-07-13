Markets Rand muted as market awaits new data It is expected that the upcoming earnings season will help in assessing the damage the Covid-19 pandemic has caused BL PREMIUM

The rand was little changed on Monday, as investors waited for a fresh catalyst, with global focus on corporate earnings reports and Covid-19 headlines.

It is expected that the upcoming earnings season will help them with assessing the damage that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused. Analysts believe that the earnings numbers could surprise on the upside, primarily due to already extremely low expectations.