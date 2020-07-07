MARKET WRAP: JSE firms for a second day despite virus worries
Both the all share and top 40 gained on the day, but the rand weakened
07 July 2020 - 18:33
The JSE firmed for a second day on Tuesday with gold miners leading gains while global markets were mixed as investors worry about the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
A surge in cases in the US has escalated concern about some states halting reopening, further delaying economic recovery in the world’s largest economy.
